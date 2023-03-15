Jeremy Hunt promised a major expansion in state-funded childcare in Budget measures aimed at boosting economic growth.

The Chancellor said a recession would be avoided and inflation would fall dramatically as the economy was “proving the doubters wrong”.

In an effort to remove barriers to work, he promised up to 30 hours a week of free childcare for eligible households in England with children as young as nine months, expanding the current policy.

Mr Hunt also confirmed the energy price guarantee will remain at £2,500 until June.

