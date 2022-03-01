Children sing Kyiv anthem while hiding in a bomb shelter during rocket fire

Ukrainians are truly showing their strength over the past few days, and footage showing a moment of positivity during a harrowing time proves just that.

A poignant clip shows Ukrainian children singing a Kyiv anthem as they sit in a bomb shelter amid an attack on their city.

The six young children seen in the video are wrapped up warm as they play Uno and sing to pass the time, whilst rocket fires are raging on outside.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.