Former prisoners restore mural to those who disappeared during Chile’s dictatorship

Former political prisoners of the Chilean dictatorship gathered on Saturday 12 August to carry out conservation work on a mural in what was once a detention camp.

A sign reading the name and date of the detention of Amelia Bruhn Fernandez, a woman disappeared during the period, features on the site.

Chileans are preparing activities in the weeks ahead of the 50th anniversary of Augusto Pinochet’s military coup against Salvador Allende’s constitutional government.

The Cuatro Alamos clandestine detention centre was run by Chile’s feared secret police during Pinochet’s dictatorship that ruled the country between 1973 and 1990.

Reports indicate that torture was practised on prisoners in its basement.

More than six thousand people were detained from 1974 to 1977 at the Tres Alamos and Cuatro Alamos detention centres.