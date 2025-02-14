Around 125 firefighters have been called to the scene of a fire at a five-star central London hotel, known as a hotspot for celebrities.

Emergency services were called to the Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone at around 3pm on Friday (14 February).

This footage shows firefighters seeking to extinguish a vast blaze at the luxury hotel, which is housed in a former fire station dating back to the 1880s.

The Grade II-listed venue, which features an award-winning restaurant, was reportedly packed with customers ahead of Valentine’s Day service when smoke was spotted.

Around 100 people evacuated the building before the emergency services arrived.