Flames could be seen raging as plumes of smoke filled the air after an explosion at a chemical factory in China killed at least two people and injured 34 more.

The blast at the plant in Panjin city, Liaoning province, has left a further 12 workers missing, officials said.

Local media reported the explosion happened while staff were carrying out maintenance work at an alkylation facility on Sunday 15 January.

Firefighters have brought the subsequent blaze under control and are now searching for the missing people.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.