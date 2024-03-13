Fried chicken shop explodes in China, leaving one dead and 22 injured

Rescuers responded to a suspected gas leak explosion in a building in northern China on Wednesday 13 March.

One person was killed and 22 have been left injured, authorities said.

The explosion came early in the morning from a fried chicken shop in the city of Sanhe, just an hour drive west of Beijing.

Police cordoned off streets 1km out from the explosion and were directing people away.

Over 150 firefighters were sent to bring the flames under control, according to national broadcaster CCTV.

Fire engines were still arriving at the scene as of 11am and a truck could be seen hauling away a burnt-out car.