Watch: 100-car pile up in icy China leaves several people injured

Dramatic footage shows the aftermath of multiple cars colliding into each other on an icy stretch of an expressway in China’s eastern Suzhou city.

Video from Chinese state television and social media showed numerous vehicles clumped together haphazardly on a highway, with one jack-knifed at a severe angle in the air.

Glass and debris could be seen scattered everywhere after three people were injured and hospitalised.

Road traffic has been restored and the cause of the accident is being investigated, the police said.

Over the past few weeks, large parts of China have been hit by cold waves, blizzards and icy rain, impacting transport at a time millions of people are rushing home for the Lunar New Year holiday celebrations.