Lindsay Hoyle confirms ‘ongoing, sensitive’ investigation into China spy allegations

Sir Lindsay Hoyle confirmed that there is an "ongoing sensitive" investigation into allegations of a Chinese spy working in parliament.

A researcher was arrested in March on suspicion of spying for China, it has been revealed.

The man, who has not been named by police, has insisted he is “completely innocent."

The Briton was arrested along with another man by officers on suspicion of spying for Beijing, The Sunday Times revealed.

In parliament on Monday, the speaker said: "Members will understand that public discussion will be wholly inappropriate."