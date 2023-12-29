Christmas saved as presents pulled from crashed car by first responders

Body camera footage shows how first responders rescued a family’s presents from their crashed car in a water-filled ditch on Christmas morning (25 December).

Ormond Beach firefighters and Volusia County deputies formed a human chain to try and save the gifts of a mother and three children involved in the crash.

Bystanders had helped the family out of the vehicle before first responders arrived, and the family was taken to the hospital with only minor injuries.

“I was just in shock,” Ayanna Montes, the family’s mother, said. “My daughter’s face had glass everywhere. My son’s arm, he broke his wrist, but the firefighters, everybody that was there were so helpful.”