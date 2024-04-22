Two climbers who became stranded on the Parete Caporal in Noasca, Italy, have been airlifted to safety by rescuers using a 50-metre winch.

The climbers were rescued from the rock face near Turin, on Sunday 21 April, this footage released by the Italian emergency services shows.

According to the Vigili del Fuocco, the two climbers were airlifted to safety by crews using a 50-meter winch.

A Vigili del Fuocco spokesman said: “Release on the wall and maneuver with the 50 meter winch. The crew of the flight department of the #vigilidelfuoco of Turin today rescued two climbers who were stuck on the Caporal Wall, in the Noasca area.”