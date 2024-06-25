Independent TV
01:40
CNN host boots Trump’s spokesperson off show for attacking colleague
A CNN anchor abruptly ended a live interview with Donald Trump’s spokesperson after she repeatedly attacked journalists Dana Bash and Jake Tapper and Thursday’s presidential debate.
Karoline Leavitt argued the CNN appearance would be a “hostile environment” for Mr Trump, claiming that the pair chosen as moderators have been “biased” in their coverage of the former president.
Kasie Hunt, who was conducting the interview, pushed back saying that “if you’re attacking the moderators, you’re usually losing.”
The segment then broke down when Ms Leavitt again criticised the two journalists.
