The coastguard rescued a family of seven, including a six-month-old baby, as Super Typhoon Saola flooded their home in the Philippines.

Footage shows the rescue crew assisting the distressed villagers, including the infant and a pensioner, from their battered wooden hut residence in Sablayan town, Occidental Mindoro province, on Monday, 28 August.

The team waded through waist-deep flood waters and guided the family to rubber boats ferrying locals to evacuation centres.

Authorities said around 1,591 people from 11 districts in Sablayan were evacuated due to the storm.