Footballer Cody Fisher's mother spoke out after two men were jailed for life for murdering her son on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day in 2022.

Tracey Fisher said: ‘For us as a family, Cody will still not come home and we will forever live in the shadow of his senseless murder.’

The former Birmingham City academy player, 23, was attacked in Crane nightclub in Digbeth after his killers smuggled a weapon through security and stabbed him in the chest.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court were told Remy Gordon, 23, orchestrated the ‘awful revenge’ alongside Kami Carpenter, 22, after a minor incident two days previously, which had seen Mr Fisher brush up against Remy Gordon’s back on Christmas Eve.