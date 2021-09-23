Police responded to an "active shooter" at a grocery store in the city of Collierville, Tennessee, on Thursday.

Police Chief Dale Lane confirmed that 12 victims were taken to nearby hospitals, where one later died.

Lane also said that the suspect is also dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, but their identity has not yet been revealed.

Medical helicopters arrived on the scene alongside ATF special agents to deal with the incident, while the local Collierville High School was briefly placed on lockdown, according to a report from Breaking911.