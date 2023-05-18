Footage shows soldiers discovering a makeshift shelter made by Columbian children who were involved in a plane crash in the Amazon jungle more than two weeks ago.

Columbian president Gustavo Petro announced that the four children, including an 11-month-old baby, were found alive, but local media reported that defence sources have not confirmed if the youngsters have been located.

The infant and the other children aged four, nine, and 13, were travelling in a Cessna 206 when it crashed on 1 May following a mayday alert triggered by engine failure.

The pilot and two other adults died in the crash.

