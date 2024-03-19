Hot mic catches lawmaker swearing at colleague in military hearing

A US lawmaker appeared to drop the “F-bomb” during a House Foreign Affairs committee hearing on Tuesday 19 March.

Two retired army generals testified about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 to the Republican-led committee chaired by Michael McCaul.

As the near four-hour session came to a close, California Republican Darrell Issa was told his time to speak had “expired” by Chairman McCaul and the pair went on to exchange words.

During their discussion, it appeared the words “Go f*** yourself” were muttered, however it is unclear by who.