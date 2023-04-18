Homeowner fights off four carjackers on his own driveway

Footage captures a homeowner fighting off four carjackers from his own driveway.

The shocking incident happened in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, on Monday 10 April.

In the footage, one of the attackers is seen wrestling with the victim, before three more join the assault and begin kicking him and beating him.

They flee the scene as a voice is heard shouting: “I’m calling the cops”.

The doorbell camera footage has been released by the Rocky Hill Police Department as part of an appeal to catch the four assailants.

