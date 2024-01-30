Constance Marten’s baby seen for first time in CCTV shown to trial

New CCTV has been released showing a brief glimpse of Constance Marten’s newborn baby during the aristocrat’s trial at the Old Bailey.

The 36-year-old and her partner Mark Gordon, 49, are on trial accused of the manslaughter of the newborn baby.

A dark-haired infant moving her arms around dressed in a babygrow is visible in footage shown to the jury on Tuesday 30 January 2024.

They were arrested in East Sussex last February and the body of Victoria was later found in a Lidl supermarket bag covered in rubbish inside a disused shed.

The pair deny manslaughter by gross negligence of their baby daughter.