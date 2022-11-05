What is Cop27 and why does it matter?

Politicians and diplomats are arriving in Egypt ahead of Cop27, the high-profile UN climate conference.

Running from Sunday 6 November to Friday 18 November, the summit will be attended by leaders from around the world and is set to dominate the headlines.

So much so that Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, caused a storm last week by initially suggesting he would not be attending, before making a U-turn.

But what exactly is Cop27, and why is it important?

