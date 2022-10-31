Sewage flowing released in sea next to Cornwall beach

Sewage gushing into the sea in Cornwall has turned the water a disgusting dark brown at an ordinarily beautiful landmark bay.

This footage shows the scene at Trevaunance Cove on Sunday (30 October) as the sea became inundated with sewage, polluting the water.

Marine conservation charity Surfers Against Sewage tweeted that the "sickening" slick was "absolutely disgraceful," and that local authorities were "treating nature like a sewer."

They also warned of sewage at other locations including Mawgan Porth, Fistral North, and Crantock.

Minister for food Mark Spencer said the sewage leak is due to "huge downpours of rain."

Sign up for our newsletters.