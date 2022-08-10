Cost of living crisis: How much are my energy bills expected to rise?

With impending hikes in energy costs anticipated, many households are asking the same question - just how much of a rise should we prepare for?

Price increases can be expected in October and January as the UK faces a cost-of-living crisis, which has seen charities and human rights groups call for the government to take immediate action.

Boris Johnson has said he will not intervene, and refused calls for an emergency budget, regular Cobra meetings, and the recall of parliament.

This clip explains what consumers can expect over the coming months.

