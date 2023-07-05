Angela Rayner blasted the Conservative government for failing to tackle the cost of living crisis during PMQs on Wednesday (5 June), saying the soaring interest rates crisis will leave homeowners “cringing over the government record on housing.“

The only thing that is not soaring in prices at the moment are the gags, that are getting cheaper by the minute”, added the Labour Deputy Leader.

Her comment comes after mortgage holders were told that fixed-rate deals could soar to 7 per cent this summer, with experts urging the Bank of England and Rishi Sunak’s government to rethink the use of “out of control” interest rates to tame inflation.