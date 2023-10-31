Martin Lewis reveals second wave of cost of living support coming today

Martin Lewis has shared that a second wave of cost of living payments will start to be distributed from today (31 October).

The money saving expert appeared on Good Morning Britain where he confirmed lower-income households, including the eight million people on means-tested benefits.

£300 will be debited into the accounts of those eligible, following another payment of the same amount next spring.

However, Lewis warned that other households will be worse off this winter, as no other support has been brought in, unlike last year when the public received help with bills.