Man appears in court charged with murder of heiress Eliza Fletcher

A man has appeared in court charged with the killing and kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher, who was found dead four days after her abduction in Memphis.

The teacher and business heiress, 34, went missing on Friday, 2 September, after going for her regular morning run near the University of Memphis.

Cleotha “Pookie” Abston, 38, made his first court appearance on Tuesday for arraignment on charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection with Ms Fletcher’s abduction.

