Harry Dunn's family wear green as alleged killer makes first court appearance

Harry Dunn’s family wore green in memory of the teenager as his alleged killer appeared in a UK court to face a charge of causing his death by dangerous driving.

The 19-year-old’s parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, alongside Harry’s twin brother Niall, wore either a green tie or a green scarf in memory of the teenager.

Anne Sacoolas, 45, appeared via video link from the US at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 29 September, accused of causing the teenage motorcyclist’s death following a collision outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

