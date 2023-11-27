Boris Johnson was “not aware” that other countries had imposed lockdowns in March 2020, Sadiq Khan has said.

Speaking at Britain’s Covid inquiry on Monday (27 November), the London Mayor recalled how he met the then-prime minister in Downing Street on 19 March 2020 and claimed he had shown a lack of awareness about what was happening in other countries.

Mr Khan said: “The prime minister wasn’t aware that in other parts of the world they had lockdowns in place and fines could be issued if you breached the lockdown.

“I was surprised he wasn’t aware of that in relation to what was happening elsewhere.”