Kim Jong Un’s sister brands South Korea ‘scum’ and blames them for Covid

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has branded South Korea “scum” after describing the country’s president as “simple” and telling him to “shut his mouth” after an offer of aid.

Kim Yo-jong, 34, was applauded by her brother Kim Jong Un for condemning North Korea’s neighbour country while accusing them of spreading the coronavirus.

Several members of the audience were seen wiping tears from their eyes as Ms Yo-jong claimed “South Korean puppets were thrusting leaflets and dirty objects” into their territory, “gravely violating the North Korean people’s safety”.

