Nigel Farage harps on about banking woes at American CPAC conference

Nigel Farage brought up his banking row in a speech to American conservatives at CPAC, eight months after first accusing Coutts, which is owned by NatWest, of deciding to close his account because it did not agree with his political views.

The debacle resulted in the resignations of NatWest’s and Coutts’ bosses, Dame Alison Rose and Peter Flavel.

NatWest admitted to “serious failings” in its treatment of Mr Farage and issued an apology, but said its decision to shut down his account was lawful and had been made predominately for commercial reasons.

"Woke corporate culture is keen on cancelling people, and this includes our banking system," Mr Farage said on Friday (23 February).