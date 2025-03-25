French Air Force jets explode in fireball after mid-air stunt crash

Video shows the moment two French Air Force jets collided in mid-air before exploding in a massive fireball.

The crash happened as a group of aerobatics division ‘Patrouille de France’ jets were rehearsing a stunt in Saint-Dizier, eastern France this afternoon (25 March).

According to the French Minister for the Armed Forces, the two pilots and a single passenger were able to parachute out of the jets in time, and were found "conscious" and "in relative emergency.” No civilian casualties were reported.