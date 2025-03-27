Footage shows the moment 26-year-old Deon De Groot was arrested by police after he was spotted stealing over £200 worth of Cadbury's Creme Eggs from a Tesco Express in Peterborough.

He was seen packing the chocolate eggs into a duffel bag at around 11:40 am on Saturday (March 22) before officers were flagged down.

Police discovered that De Groot had concealed approximately £220.50 worth of the stolen Easter eggs inside his jacket. He had also discarded the duffel bag, which was filled with boxes of Creme Eggs, nearby.

Deon De Groot was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year, and banned from entering Cambridgeshire for the next three months.