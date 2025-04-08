Pickpocket performs bizarre dance moves to steal from victims

A thief who distracted his victims by dancing has been jailed following an investigation by the West Midlands Police.

Anis Bardich, 27, targeted four people in Birmingham city centre from July to August 2024 stealing their wallets and phones after confusing them with his dance moves.

Officers from the anti-pickpocketing Operation Taurus identified Bardich using facial recognition technology on CCTV footage.

He was convicted of four counts of theft and four counts of fraud by false representation, at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday 27 March, and sentenced to 24 weeks in prison.

He was ordered to pay £2,240 in compensation to the people he stole from.