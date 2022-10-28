Trio of suspected thieves tumble off moped and try to flee police on foot

Three suspected thieves were caught on dashcam falling off their moped during a police chase, before attempting to evade arrest on foot.

Officers scrambled to the Neville’s Cross area of Durham after receiving reports of the trio driving erratically around the city with no lights on.

Dramatic footage shows the moment they were sent sprawling into the road after losing control of the moped they were riding.

A 20-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of theft and a pair of bolt croppers were found in their possession.

