Violent robbers ask victim for pint of milk before torturing him in own home

Two violent robbers knocked on a victim's door asking to borrow milk before bursting inside the Maidstone property, beating and torturing the man.

Bader Mohamed, 37, of Blake Avenue, Barking, and Lewis Rowley, 25, of no fixed address, assaulted the victim for almost an hour, repeatedly striking his head with a bottle and stamping on him so hard that he lost two teeth, on 9 June 2024.

They demanded cash and one of them searched the property while the other subjected the victim to violence before both men fled.

A jury found them guilty, by unanimous verdict, of assault with intent to commit robbery.

Mohamed was also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Rowley was convicted of grievous bodily harm.

On 20 February 2025, Mohamed was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment and Rowley was jailed for ten years.