A driver who sped through a funfair during an 80mph police chase was caught after a have-a-go-hero used a metal fence as a makeshift stinger to burst his tyres.

The reckless motorist failed to stop for traffic police when they noticed him driving a Peugeot on false plates in Skegness, Lincolnshire, in August last year.

Shocking video shows him hitting speeds of up to 80mph as he tries to evade police along residential streets over a three-mile chase lasting six minutes.

He can be seen doing U-turns and driving on the wrong side of the road before speeding past a Butlins holiday camp and by brightly lit arcades along the seafront.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.