Moment reckless driver leads police on 100mph chase in stolen Porsche

Dashcam footage captures the moment a reckless driver led police on a dangerous 100mph chase in a stolen Porsche.

Officers spotted the £50,000 luxury motor being driven through the streets of Kidderminster, Worcestershire, in August and attempted to pull over the driver.

But he sped off before leading police on a terrifying chase along residential roads and country lanes, hitting speeds of around 100mph before a stinger was deployed to deflate the tyres and stop the car.

The criminal, who has not been named by police, was later jailed for 10 years.

