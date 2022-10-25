Man grabbed from behind in street mugging captured on doorbell camera

Doorbell footage has captured the moment a man was grabbed from behind in a street mugging in Kent.

This chilling video from Friday (21 October) shows two men approaching the man as he walked along the street before he was grabbed by one of the hooded attackers.

The victim can be heard crying for help in the clip as the suspects appear to go through his pockets and ask where his wallet is.

A 70-year-old pensioner shared his doorbell footage of the attack in Ramsgate, which he said left him feeling shaken and frightened.

