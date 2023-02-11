Wanted British organised crime boss on run for five years captured in Thailand

A British organised crime boss who had been on the run for five years has been arrested in Thailand.

Richard Wakeling, 55, from Brentwood, Essex, attempted to import £8m of liquid amphetamine into the UK in April 2016.

He fled the UK in 2018 before his trial took place. He was sentenced to 11 years in his absence at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Wakeling, who was on the National Crime Agency (NCA)’s “most wanted” list, was found a Bangkok garage.

He was in possession of a passport in another identity.

Wakeling remains in custody and extradition proceedings are under way.

