Watch: Giant crocodile scales fence at Australian wildlife park

This is the moment a giant crocodile scales a fence at an Australian wildlife national park.

The reptile, named One Eye, managed to get the top part of its body over the fence at the Malcolm Douglas Crocodile Park near Broome but struggled to push itself up fully.

Tour guides frantically attempted to coax the giant reptile back into its enclosure following the incident on 1 July.

Eventually, the crocodile retreated slightly but remained on its hind legs, peering over the fence with its head.