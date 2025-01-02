Surveillance footage shows moment Cybertruck explodes outside Trump Las Vegas hotel

Surveillance footage shows the moment a Telsa Cybertruck explodes outside Donald Trump’s Las Vegas hotel.

One person was killed and seven injured in the blast, which happened outside the hotel on New Year’s Day.

The explosion is being investigated as a potential act of terror.

President Joe Biden said in an address that investigators are trying to establish any links with the New Orleans attack that also occurred on Wednesday, 01 January.

The cause of the blast has not been officially identified.

However, Elon Musk posted to X that the Cybertruck was not at fault and that all telemetry data collected before the blast was positive.