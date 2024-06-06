Tom Hanks paid tribute to war veterans as he commemorated the 80th anniversary of D-Day with world leaders in Normandy on Thursday, 6 June.

The actor starred in Saving Private Ryan, Steven Spielberg's 1998 war film set against the backdrop of the 1944 landings.

The director was also in attendance at the memorial in France.

"Were it not for their choice to come and do the right thing 80 years ago, you and I would not be standing here," Mr Hanks remarked.