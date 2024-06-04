Vintage US Army Harley Davidson motorbikes take part in parade near D-Day beaches

US Army vintage Harley Davidson motorbikes on Tuesday 4 June took part in a road parade through Normandy as part of events marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

A week of ceremonies is planned for the fast-disappearing generation of Allied troops who fought from the beaches 80 years ago to Adolf Hitler’s fall, helping free Europe of his tyranny.

Tuesday morning also saw Second World War veterans from Britain set sail for Normandy, departing Portsmouth Harbour on a Brittany Ferries ship.

Crowds waving Union Jacks and D-Day flags gathered in the city to see the ship off.