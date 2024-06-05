D-Day veteran weeps as he returns to Normandy beach where he landed 80 years ago

A D-Day veteran wept on the Normandy beach where he landed 80 years ago, after local people shook his hand and thanked him.

Four veterans, aged between 99 and 100, walked on Sword Beach alongside serving military personnel, after arriving in France with the Royal British Legion on Tuesday 4 June.

Donald Jones, John Life, Jack Mortimer and Peter Newton all stormed the beach after landing on 6 June 1944.

After local people approached and thanked them, Mr Jones of Mold, North Wales, became visibly moved.

He sat alone in his wheelchair with tears in his eyes and looked out to sea.