Alleged drunk driver charged after NYC crash kills three

The alleged drunk driver who plowed a pick-up truck into a crowd inside a New York City park on the Fourth of July has been charged in connection to the incident.

Daniel Hynes, 44, is accused of crashing his vehicle into Corlears Hook Park, killing three people, and injuring a further eight.

Footage shows police surrounding a crumpled white pick-up truck, which had four people pinned beneath it when emergency services arrived on the scene.

Two of the people killed were Lucille Pinkney, 59, and her 38-year-old son, Hernan Pinkney.