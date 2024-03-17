David Cameron’s former aide has addressed rumours of the former prime minister becoming Tory leader once again.

Baroness Cavendish, who is Lord Cameron’s former director of policy, discussed the favoured Conservative candidates rumoured to replace Rishi Sunak, if he loses the next general election.

In an interview with Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday (March 17), Baroness Cavendish said: “My old boss David Cameron is in there who would absolutely never want to do it again, anyway.”

She then praised current front-runner Kemi Badenoch, describing her as a “clearly impressive feisty character who a lot of the Conservative party like”.