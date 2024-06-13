David Cameron quotes Gino D’Acampo’s viral joke during general election interview

David Cameron quoted a Gino D’Acampo joke as he gave an interview about the general election on Thursday, 13 June.

The foreign secretary told Kay Burley “If my mother had wheels, she’d be a bicycle,” seemingly referring to the time the chef angrily told This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby “If my grandmother had wheels she would have been a bike,” as his dish was likened to a “British carbonara.”

Lord Cameron used the reference after the Sky News host asked him what he would do if the Conservative Party loses the election.

“I don’t answer questions beginning with the word ‘if’,” he added.