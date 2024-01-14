David Cameron hits out at South Africa’s ‘unhelpful’ genocide claims about Israel

David Cameron hit out at South Africa's "unhelpful" genocide claims about Israel during a new appearance on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips today (14 January).

The foreign secretary was quizzed on whether he agrees that Israel had committed war crimes in its war with Hamas, when he noted the severity of the claims being made.

"I take the view that Israel is acting in self-defence after the appalling attack on 7 October", he said. "Even if you take a different view... to say that they have the intent to commit genocide, I think that is nonsense."