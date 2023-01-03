Human remains discovered in Essex pond likely there for 'several weeks', say police

Human remains that were discovered in a pond in Essex on Saturday, 31 December, were likely to have been there for “several weeks,” police have said.

The remains were found in Oakwood Pond, Harlow, on New Year’s Eve after a member of the public reported a suspicious object in the water.

A murder investigation has now been launched.

The identity of the person has not been released.

Forensic tests are due to take place to determine the person’s age, gender, and ethnicity.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.