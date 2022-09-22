Protesters rush towards police car in Amol as Iran demonstrations continue

Protesters ran towards a police vehicle in Amol, Iran, as demonstrations continued following the death of a woman in police custody on 16 September.

Mahsa Amini, 22, was held by the country’s morality police for allegedly having a loose headscarf, or hijab. Police have denied mistreatment and say she died of a heart attack, but her family disputed this.

The young woman’s death has triggered protests across Iran.

At least nine people have died since violence erupted over the weekend, with protester clashing with Iranian security forces.

