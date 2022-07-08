Republican says she'd shoot her own grandchildren to keep them safe

Republican congresswoman Debbie Lesko sparked confusion when she appeared to say that she would "shoot her own grandchildren" to "keep them safe".

“I have five grandchildren. I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren,” she said.

Lesko made the remark when she took to the floor of the House to oppose a gun safety bill on 9 June.

Her comments have resurfaced after a clip of her speech went viral on social media.

