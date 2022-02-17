Great-grandad described as ‘real-life Del Boy’ sent off in Trotter’s yellow hearse

A “real-life” Del Boy who died last month has been given the perfect send-off in a yellow hearse inspired by the Trotter’s famous van.

Steve Holloway - a lifelong Only Fools and Horses fan - went out in style with a funeral inspired by the British comedy show.

The former cabbie died from Covid aged 65 and his family refused to give him a black-tie funeral, organising a colourful send-off instead.

“We knew that he wouldn’t want a sad funeral,” Granddaughter Kaidie Holloway said.

“We couldn’t allow him to just go in a box.”

